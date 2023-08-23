HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have bonds that some don’t always understand, those bonds reach far and provide when there is a need.

According to HFFA President Bobby Lee, 19 Maui firefighters’ homes were destroyed, affecting 20 firefighters. But help is on the way.

Lee said one of the first people to call him was his counterpart, Brian Rice, State president of the California Professional Firefighters organization who coordinated the use of 17 trailers for firefighters who lost their homes.

“Absolutely instrumental, helping us. He was the one that reached out and got a hold of these trailers that are going to be coming to Hawaii,” Lee said of Rice.

Pasha Hawaii is shipping the RVs, at no cost, and five are expected to arrive on Maui by the end of August.

Lee said some displaced firefighters have moved in with family or friends and one family moved to Honolulu to be with family. But as far as he is aware, all firefighters are still working, even those who lost their homes.

“Firefighters, we are a family. We live in our stations. The stations are our second home. We are family. It doesn’t matter if you’re active duty or retired. We do take care of our own,” Lee said of the firefighter ‘ohana.

The HFFA is not currently setup to accept donations so their California counterparts also took on that task–providing 100% of those donations to firefighters on Maui.

Lee said that they’re talking about trying to start transferring money by the end of the week.

“They have lost everything and are facing a long road to recovery, and we thank everyone for their aloha for our firefighters and Maui,” said Lee.