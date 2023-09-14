The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Congress’ House Energy and Commerce Committee are holding an oversight hearing on the Maui fires.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chair Morgan Griffith (R-VA) announced the hearing on Thursday.

Among those who are expected to testify are Shelee Kimura, President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, Leodoloff R. Asuncion, Jr., Chairman of the Hawaii PUC, and Mark B. Glick, Chief Energy Officer of the Hawaii State Energy Office.

Chairs Rodgers and Griffith, along with Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee Chair Jeff Duncan (R-SC) launched an investigation into the fires that devastated Lahaina and Upcountry areas of Maui.

“We must come to a complete understanding of how this disaster started to ensure Hawaii and other states are prepared to prevent and stop other deadly wildfires,” the Chairs wrote in a letter to Kimura, Asuncion, Jr., and Glick. “To that end, we seek a fuller understanding of the role, if any, of the electric infrastructure in this tragic event.”

The hearing will take place on Sept. 28.