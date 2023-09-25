HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company, the Public Utilities Commission and the State Energy Office are scheduled to appear before Congress on Thursday, Sept. 28.

It’s because the House Energy and Commerce Committee is holding an oversight hearing on the Maui fires.

Joining KHON2 News is Hawaii’s Congressional Member and the State Representative for Maui Representative Jill Tokuda.

She talks about what will happen and what she expects.