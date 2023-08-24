HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was passionate testimony on Thursday, Aug. 24 from Maui teachers as they expressed their frustrations about how the Department of Education managed its response to the Maui wildfires.

DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi said officials are working on improving communication and offering mental health support to students and staff. Some educators are not too happy — Lahainaluna High School’s Victoria Zupancic said she did not hear from officials until five days after the fire.

“It has felt like we’ve been held hostage, waiting for a breadcrumb of information to know what to do next,” Zupancic said “Our local administrative team is trying to soothe teachers, teachers messaging through school wide emails, the anxiety and stress this is causing and all our admin can say is, ‘I don’t know.'”

A report from the DOE shows less than 1,000 keiki in west Maui either transferred to another public school or to the State distance learning program, but 2,000 more have yet to re-enroll and several testifiers said it is because driving through Lahaina is just too much to bear.

“The idea of passing through the burn zone two times a day is one that makes me want to vomit,” said Ashley Olson of Lahainaluna High School. “I want to remind you that we have yet to receive an accurate death count, let alone the names of those who are gone.”

The DOE designated Kamalii and Wailuku Elementary schools for primary students from Lahaina — Lokelani is designated for middle school students and Kulanihakoi for high school students.

“This is a very dynamic situation. We are trying to make the best decisions we can with the information that we have, which is constantly evolving and changing,” Hayashi said.

Parents just hope those decisions are close to home.

“So I ask, I humbly ask, that you really consider doing whatever it takes, whatever it takes to give us the school that we need,” said Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina parent Kalai Asuela.

Officials said they are organizing community meetings in west and central Maui on Wednesday, Aug. 30.