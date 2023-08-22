HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui is now two weeks out from the fires that changed so many lives.

Here are the latest updates from Maui County.

Accounting for those still missing

The fatality count in Lahaina remains at 115, as of 3 p.m.

In a news conference, Police Chief Pelletier said they are now clearing multi-story buildings in certain areas. All single-story buildings have been cleared.

FBI Special Agent in Charge, Steve Merrill said they deployed their resources to complement the efforts that are already in place to help identify those that are still missing. Merrill said they are consolidating lists from various sources to determine who is still missing because there were names on several lists. They have determined that around 1,400 of the initial 2,500 records were found safely. He said that around 1,000 names remain on the unaccounted for list.

Those who need to report a missing person can call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov.

Clearing debris from your property

In a town hall on FB, a community member asked whether they were responsible for clearing their properties of, possibly, dangerous and toxic debris. Mayor Bissen responded that FEMA was handling the clearing of debris. They can be reached at (800) 621-3362 or at the Disaster Recovery Center at UH Maui College in Kahului.

Medical services

The Department of Health continues to offer services at a clinic on Akoakoa Place, below the Lahaina Civic Center. Appointments are not necessary and insurance is not required. The clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mental health services are available in Wailuku at 121 Mahalani Street. The center is open Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aloha Care has a list of services for displaced residents, including free ground transportation and one-way airfare to a neighbor island relocation, waived referrals for services, refill overrides for lost medication and online urgent care 24/7. Residents can call (877) 973-0712, email memberhelp@alohacare.org or visit the Aloha Care website.

Kaiser Permanente is providing medical services to members and the public at no cost. First aid, pediatric services, OB/GYN services and pharmacy courier services are available at their mobile health vehicle at the Lahaina Gateway. First aid services and pharmacy courier services are available at their first aid station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level. Services are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (888) 945-7600, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or for crisis care, call after-hours care, call (800) 753-6879.

Air quality data

There are now air quality sensors at three locations in Lahaina. The data can be seen on the monitoring website. DOH warns those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis or emphysema to take precautionary measures or to delay entering the area until the smoke has subsided.

Vital records

Individuals who need vital records can place an order online. The fee will be waived for the first copy of a vital record for those with a FEMA disaster assistance ID number or a Lahaina residential address.

Housing options for displaced residents

More than 900 landlords, management companies and homeowners have agreed to rent their properties to the thousands of displaced residents. Those needing placement or homeowners who wish to add their property to the list can call (808) 587-0469, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Unsafe water

Water in the Upcountry areas remains unsafe and only bottled water should be used for drinking, preparing food and some hygienic purposes. Maui County said the water cannot be treated at this time.