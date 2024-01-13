HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Lahaina man spent the holidays running across the country to raise awareness for Maui.

Benny Reinicke lived on Wainee Street when the fire broke out.

The blue car seen by the dozens of abandoned cars on Front Street was his. Unable to make it out in time, he jumped into the ocean and waited eight hours to be rescued.

Today, he’s housed at a Kaanapali Hotel.

Frustrated by the lack of housing options, he laced up and flew to New York City to remind the world Lahaina still needs help.

“I don’t have anything left all I have is two arms and two legs and I’m just trying to make as much noise as possible and get the world to just listen,” said Reinicke. ” So I put on my Lahaina Strong shirt and I made sure it was in a time people were out and about. “It was around new Year’s. I made sure people saw me and heard me, I carried the flag, there were chants of Lahaina and Lahaina Strong and I turned some eyeballs.”

Two Lahaina companies funded his journey.

Reinicke said he would have run the entire country but had to check back in with the Red Cross on Maui.

He made stops in Philadephia, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona and ended in Long Beach, California.