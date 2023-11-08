HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Nov. 8 marks three months since wildfires ripped through Lahaina and other parts of Maui.

According to Gov. Josh Green, to date, the American Red Cross Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and FEMA have housed over 8,000 displaced people and hotel workers.

The governor also announced a Maui recovery fund aimed at quickly offering financial aid to families impacted by the fires.

More than $150 million and counting is being collected for Maui families who lost loved ones in the fires as well as people severely injured.

Commitments to the Maui recovery fund already include the State, Maui County, Kamehameha Schools and Hawaiian Electric.

“As of now it will be significantly over one million dollars per individual we will have to wait till we see the full scope of the fund likely in early December,” said Green.

Participating in the fund will be optional — Gov. Green said this option would be a faster way than going through litigation.

“No amount of money will ever help anyone deal with the loss of a loved one, however it does make a difference as they rebuild.” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

The Maui recovery fund could also be described as a settlement– individuals who participate would enter into an agreement preventing them from suing those entities involved in the fund.

“The protocol would require people to sign a release releasing the parties that are participating in the fund from any tort liability and be clear this is just about the deceased and the injured,” said Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Those who choose not to participate in the fund can continue seeking compensation through other legal methods.