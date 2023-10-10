HONOLULU (KHON2) — West Maui has begun opening its doors to tourism despite a lot of concerns and pushback from residents.

The County Council also voted in favor of a resolution to delay the reopening.

So why did Governor Josh Green, M.D. continue with the original plan?

Some people in the community say he never consulted with West Maui on a reopening date.

Gov. Green talks about how many visitors have arrived during the State’s phase reopening and what’s next.

Since students are returning to campuses in Lahaina beginning Monday, Oct. 16, Gov. Green will talk about everything that needs to be checked and cleared.

He joins KHON2 with that and more.