HONOLULU (KHON2) –After a day spent with President Biden, visiting survivors and first responders, Gov. Green visited KHON2 to talk about that visit and how Maui moves forward.

The federal government has provided every resource that is available, with 100% reimbursement for the first 30 days, according to the governor.

There are plans underway for transitional and temporary housing for those that lost their homes. Most of the people are now in hotels and Airbnbs as the shelters start closing.

Tourism is down and it is affecting parts of Maui that were not touched by the fires.

“People should still come to the other parts of Maui because that will be life-sustaining resources for those who have jobs,” Green said. “Tourism should go on because that’s how many of the people will survive.”

He said that there are plans in place to rebuild and recover, in the long-term, reiterating that the rebuild will be done the way that the people of Lahaina want it.