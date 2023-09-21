HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green, M.D. along with Officials from state agencies and nonprofit organizations will be providing updates on various issues on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The updates regard housing, school and grants along with progress reports on recovery efforts on Maui.

In attendance will be Gov. Green; State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director, James Kunane Tokioka; State Department of Human Services Director, Cathy Betts; American Red Cross Deputy Coordinating Officer, Adam Runkle; and a representative from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF).

The Gov., state department directors, the Red Cross and HCF, intend to announce new and updated information regarding ongoing efforts to help the people of Maui County recover from the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires.

KHON2.com is livestreaming the news conference as will Gov. Green’s Facebook page. It will also be carried live on ‘Ōlelo Community Media Channel 54.