HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Green said he is aware of predatory investors reaching out to homeowners affected by the fires.

“I’ve actually reached out to our Attorney General to explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed,” said Gov. Green.

He said that residents should beware of these tactics which prey on the fear of foreclosure or the cost to rebuild. These prospective buyers might also misrepresent or withhold information, enticing homeowners with an all-cash offer, quick closing, cash advances or other tactics to get the homeowner to sign without consultation.

Residents can report such incidents to DCCA’s Office of Consumer Protection and the Regulated Industries Complaints Office.

“Any reported instances of misconduct will be investigated, and if confirmed, wrongdoers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Illegal conduct and those seeking to take advantage of those most vulnerable will not be tolerated,” said Mana Moriarty, Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection.

Homeowners can report the name, place of address, telephone number and address of these predators to (808) 587-4272.

“We are disheartened to hear that survivors of this catastrophe are being approached by unscrupulous persons whose only goal is to prey upon them. If someone approaches you with a deal or offer, and you did not reach out to them first, please hang up the phone or walk away,” said Esther Brown, Complaints and Enforcement Officer for the Regulated Industries Complaints Office. “Chances are high that unsolicited deals are not a legitimate operation or part of the federal, state, county and private partnership working to assist those affected.”