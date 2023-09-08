HONOLULU (KHON2) — One month into the deadly fire that ripped through parts of the historic town of Lahaina, Gov. Josh Green brings an update on the wildfire recovery and response efforts happening on Maui.

Lives claimed, the unaccounted for:

In the latest information from the governor, Green confirmed that the number of people still unaccounted for following fires has dropped to 66 individuals.

Of the 115 confirmed lives claimed in the Lahaina fire the governor said 50 of those individuals remain unidentified.

Economic recovery:

The governor announced that $100 million from a special revenue source called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will be available to support those impacted by the Maui fires.

From the TANF, $25 million will be available immediately to help businesses all across Maui survive until the economy recovers. Bridge grants will be spread out in the form of $10,000 and $20,000 to businesses.

West Maui will re-open to visitors on Sunday, Oct. 8 in an effort to support Maui’s economic recovery. The rest of the island and the state remain open for travel.