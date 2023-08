HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui has issued an evacuation for some residences in the Kaanapali area due to a brush fire at around 1:20 p.m.

According to the county, the fire is at Anapuni Loop so they have closed traffic at W Mahi Pua and Kualapa places. Residents on those streets are being evacuated.

Text within a social media post by the county said:

“LEVEL 3 GO NOW Evacuation order for an active brush fire at the Anapuni Loop.”