HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tony Simpson turned 43 on Aug. 7 the day before the fire began.

Friends told his family he was last seen on Keone Street in Lahaina around 4 p.m. Some of his neighbors made it out and others didn’t – his sister flew in from Thailand.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Tony’s sister Nichol Simpson said, “It was difficult to be from afar and process it and get accurate info.”

They started on social media putting photos of Tony everywhere — Tony who was an EMT for American Medical Response on Lanai lived in Lahaina but worked overnight shifts on the Pineapple Isle.

His sister said AMR helped find her a place to stay while she searched for Tony.

“Once we arrived on the island and realized there wasn’t a search for people or survivors and only a search for remains it’s different info than what we received,” said Nichol.

She and another sister on the mainland did DNA swabs weeks ago. She filed a missing persons report with the police too. She’s been asking for 10 days if her DNA matches any of the 115 remains.

“We never got that info and the process of us searching and piecing together that day had led us to today where we are now that Tony was presumed dead in the fire and there’s no closure,” said Nichol.

“Can’t get an answer and I don’t know who to ask that question too I find myself posting it on Instagram,” Nichol continued.

She worries some families may be holding on to hope because their loved ones are only being called unaccounted for

“I want to request transparency and support there are hundreds of families who don’t know what’s going on they’re getting bits and pieces of info and there needs to be a hub they can go to to get their questions answered,” said Nichol.

12 days later Nichol is leaving the island her brother called home for two decades.

“It’s hard being back without him,” Nichol said. “I wanted to come and get answers and provide closure to myself and my family and others and I feel like I failed on that front but I don’t know what staying longer would do. I can’t get in front of people to ask questions and get answers.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“He lived life fully and he’s an inspiration in his life and his death — live your life find your happiness,” said Nichol.