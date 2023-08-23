HONOLULU (KHON2) — Living in Hawaiʻi can sometimes seem very removed from the politics of Washington D.C.

While living in Hawaiʻi does not insulate us from the consequences and rhetoric that tends to make Washington politics a bit toxic, we do not have the same political fallout with which many states tend to grapple.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Maui fires have closed this gap. As political infighting mounts in the coming days, members of the House Freedom Caucus have threatened to shut down the government if their demands are not met.

This means that aid to Maui will cease. Families and businesses in desperate need of financial help to get through this crisis will be cut off.

United States Senator Brian Schatz spoke with KHON2.com’s Gina Mangieri to say this:

“Once the president signed the major disaster declaration, that unlocks the FEMA funding; and, so, that’s already in process.” — U.S. Sen. Schatz

But how will a government shutdown impact the much-needed aid coming to Maui?

For the answer to this, KHON2.com was able to catch up with U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda. She talked about an impending shutdown and how it will impact the survivors of Maui’s fires.

“Right now, we absolutely cannot have a government shutdown,” declared U.S. Rep. Tokuda (D-HI). “We need to make sure, if anything, that the support, the relief from all of our federal agencies and our partners going to Maui, are as quick and urgently received as possible. A government shutdown will definitely slow that down. In some cases, it might even mean bodies being drawn back from the recovery and the aid efforts.”

And she intends to fight the shutdown.

“We absolutely cannot have a government shutdown right now because Maui urgently needs our help. We’re gonna fight to make sure that does not happen,” said U.S. Rep. Tokuda. “That’s not an option to me. You know, literally today, I’m going to be calling up Speaker McCarthy’s office and inviting him to come here. I really think if people see for themselves. The scale of the devastation, they’ve got to feel it in here to really understand why we’re going to fight so hard for the urgency in which people demand help right now, how we cannot have the federal government shutdown.”

KHON2.com asked Rep. Tokuda if we the people are powerless to stop the House Freedom Caucus’s move to shut down aid to Maui.

“I think one of the things we can consider is a discharge petition. There are folks on all sides of the aisle who recognize that government has to continue to run to service all of our people,” declared U.S. Rep. Tokuda. “We have needs in every single state. We are concerned about the disaster relief fund and having money in that to be able to support Maui.”

Rep. Tokuda went on to explain that the people of the United States need for its government to continue working. Standing in the way of allowing the people’s work to be done will be detrimental for everyone.

“The reality is disasters are happening absolutely everywhere,” said U.S. Rep. Tokuda. “Look at California right now, with the flooding. They’re seeing the impacts from Hillary. You’ve got floods in Vermont that happened just over a month ago. You’ve got disasters everywhere. And, so, I do think that there are like minded folks, there are real people in Congress who understand that we have got to move it forward.”

Amongst the demands included from the House Freedom Caucus are:

Spending levels below the top-line numbers that McCarthy had agreed to with President Joe Biden as part of a bill to increase the nation’s debt ceiling.

Inclusion of a bill that aims to build more wall at the southern border and restrict asylum for those seeking to remain in the U.S. for fear of persecution or harm.

Addressing what they call the “unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI” to conduct political “witch hunts”.

And opposing any “blank check for Ukraine.” The White House has asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support as Ukraine defends itself from Russia’s invasion.

“I really do think that even if a few key people come here to really see and understand that this is not some Freedom Caucus line in the sand that we’re drawing,” added U.S. Rep. Tokuda. “This is real human lives we are talking about. This is real devastation, loss of life, property, livelihoods; and we need the whole of the government not to shut down but actually to step up and ramp up here for Hawaiʻi.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2.com reached out to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) who is the Chair of the House Freedom Caucus, but he has not responded to our requests for a statement.