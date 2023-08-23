Hawaii state officials open a massive warehouse to help process Maui donations in Kakaako, Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2023.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Distribution sites, both government-led and community-led, have been distributing food, water and other supplies for two weeks now. A lot of that was done with no electricity or communications availability.

The county sites will shift their locations because utilities are being restored in the affected areas.

The Napili Plaza site closed Tuesday

Lahaina Gateway, located at 325 Keawe Street, Mon., Wed., Thurs., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center is focusing to drop-offs, not distribution

Kahului, 150 S. Pu’unene Ave., Sat., 9:30 a.m. to Noon

Wailuku, Corner of Market and Mokuhau Streets by Living Way Church, Fri., 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Sites are shifting the focus to food and water.