KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Distribution sites, both government-led and community-led, have been distributing food, water and other supplies for two weeks now. A lot of that was done with no electricity or communications availability.
The county sites will shift their locations because utilities are being restored in the affected areas.
- The Napili Plaza site closed Tuesday
- Lahaina Gateway, located at 325 Keawe Street, Mon., Wed., Thurs., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Queen Ka’ahumanu Center is focusing to drop-offs, not distribution
- Kahului, 150 S. Pu’unene Ave., Sat., 9:30 a.m. to Noon
- Wailuku, Corner of Market and Mokuhau Streets by Living Way Church, Fri., 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sites are shifting the focus to food and water.