HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sad reality of the fires that have devastated Maui is that as the days pass, the need for recovery increases.

Part of this recovery process includes locating the remains of those who were not able to escape the ravages of the fires.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This is where cadaver dogs come in.

Cadaver dogs are a specialized, trained dog who can locate human remains in the most difficult of situations.

After the 9/11 catastrophe that struck New York’s Twin Towers in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, cadaver dogs were one of the only ways to recover the bodies from the rubble.

These K-9s are remarkable and have been deployed during military campaigns as well.

On Aug. 11, a FEMA search-and-rescue team with the Nevada Task Force arrived with two K-9 cadaver dogs.

KHON2.com reached out to the Hawaiʻi National Guard to find out how many cadaver dogs have been deployed, where they are searching and what agencies are using them.

HNG said that there are 40 cadaver dogs currently deployed on Maui to assist with recovery of bodies.

“Cadaver dogs are part of Urban Search and Rescue teams, which are deployed by FEMA in support of national emergencies. There are 28 task forces from across the country. FEMA provides financial, technical and training support to the teams; but they are not FEMA employees. Members come from a variety of backgrounds, including rescue, canine search, medical, hazmat, technical search and communications.” — Robert Baker of FEMA

So, what makes cadaver dogs so special? For answers to this, KHON2.com turned to the National Kennel Club.

Modern legacy

The Vietnam War is what led to our modern conception of dogs being able to help recover bodies after a natural or human-made disaster.

In the book What the Dog Knows, researcher Cat Warren explores the history of how canines have been utilized by humans. She noted that during the Vietnam era, the United States became interested in how dogs’ senses can be used in disaster situations.

It was New York State Trooper Ralph Suffolk Jr., a Bloodhound handler, in the 1970s who worked with the Military Animal Science program at San Antonio’s Southwest Research Institute to figure out just how much dogs’ senses could be used in situations like body recovery.

The very first cadaver dog was a yellow Labrador Retriever, and it was trained by Suffolk.

Fragments of evidence

The astonishing bit of ability that cadaver dogs have been able to show the world is that the size of the evidence does not matter. K-9s have billions of smell receptors that allow them to sort out even the most miniscule of smells, allowing them to locate even the smallest of fragments of evidence.

Unstoppable drive

K-9s who become cadaver dogs are a special breed even amongst their respective breeds.

A good search dog is not the same as a good dog or a good show dog. A good search dog is described by the AKC as being pushy and aggressive with an unstoppable drive.

It is this personality that makes dogs with these seemingly untrainable personalities so good at what they do. These dogs are often fearless and will go into any situation ready to sniff it.

Chemical training

Cadaver dogs are able to locate human remains due to the chemicals — cadaverine and putrescine — that are produced during decomposition.

Whether encased inside of a concrete block or in a pile of debris or ashes, dogs can be trained to sniff out the smell of these chemicals with precision.

They are still dogs

Regardless of their abilities, cadaver dogs still need love, encouragement and positive reinforcement. All living beings crave connection.

There is a lot of controversy over whether training dogs to work with search and rescue is humane. If you do a cursory Google search, you will find lots of opinions on their well-being.

But, there seems to be a special universe in which cadaver dogs exist.

In ensuring that the cadaver dogs that are utilized for Maui’s recovery searches, the Maui Humane Society had this to say: “Maui Humane Society is working with local and national organizations and the county to follow proper protocol.”

So, there you have it. Cadaver dogs are doing the impossible and give survivors closure. They are a special kind of canine that have unique abilities to coalesce their skills with their relationships with humans.