HONOLULU (KHON2) — These are the latest updates in services related to the Maui fires.

Fires are still burning

The Olinda fire remains 85% contained, with an estimated 1,081 acres burned.

The Kula fire remains 85% contained, with an estimated 202 acres burned.

The Lahaina fire remains 90% contained, with an estimated 2,170 acres burned.

Insurance and banking assistance

An event to help those seeking information on insurance and banking concerns is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Whaler’s Village parking lot at 2435 Ka’anapali Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff are also at the FEMA Disaster Resource Center daily for in-person guidance.

Participants include

Allstate

Crum & Forster

DB Insurance

DTRIC Insurance

First Hawaiian Bank

First Insurance

GEICO

Island Insurance

John Mullen & Company

Liberty Mutual

Progressive

RLI Corp

Sedgwick

State Farm Insurance

Zephyr Insurance

Unemployment assistance

The Department of Labor has established federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits for those whose jobs were impacted by the fires. Those who are eligible will receive a minimum of $254 to a maximum of $763 for the weeks beginning Aug. 13 and ending on February 10, 2024. Applications must be filed by Sept. 25 on the HUI claims website. Detailed information can be found on the DLIR website.

Upcountry Disaster Recovery Center

Maui County is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Upcountry for residents to speak to specialists in-person. The center is located in the lower multi-purpose room of the Hannibal Tavares Community Center. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Unaccounted individuals

Maui police are asking those filing reports on unaccounted individuals to email unaccounted@mpd.net and include: first and last name of the reporting party; contact information, including a valid phone number of the reporting party; the relationship between the unaccounted individual and the reporting party; first and last name of the unaccounted individual; age or date of birth of the unaccounted individual; last known location of the unaccounted individual at the time of the incident; last known physical address of the unaccounted individual.

If you are searching for an unaccounted individual, visit the Family Assistance Center, which is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you cannot visit the FAC and are looking for an unaccounted individual, call (800) 733-2767 and select option 4.

If you would like to provide a DNA sample call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

Postal service

Mail can be picked up at the dutch door in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway. Service is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Photo I.D. is required.

The USPS also announced that vacant P.O. Boxes at Maui post offices will be available at no charge to impacted Lahaina residents on a temporary basis, one per affected household. A photo I.D. and address verification is required.

Food, water distribution

Food is being distributed to West Maui residents at Lahaina Gateway. A mobile health vehicle is also at the site. Services are available Mon., Wed. and Thurs., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off and food and water picked up at Queen Kaahumanu Center on Mon., Wed. and Thurs. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are not accepting clothing donations.

Mobile food distribution sites are at 150 Puunene Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday and the parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau Streets, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Free laundry services are offered by Wash Pros Ka‘anapali at 2580 Keka‘a Drive in Lahaina. Drop off clothes available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tues. and Thurs.

Pet food distribution

The Maui Humane Society has pet food and vet services available. Visit their website for the latest information.