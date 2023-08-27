A brush fire seen burning in Waianae, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is working to put out a brush fire that started at around 12:17 p.m. in Waianae.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Multiple firefighter units and an HFD helicopter were called to the scene on Lualualei Homestead Road.

A brush fire seen burning in Waianae, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. A brush fire seen burning in Waianae, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

By 2:17 p.m., HFD reported that the fire was “to be contained on the Nanakuli side.” Firefighters said there are currently no anticipated reports of any evacuations.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

No road closures are in place.