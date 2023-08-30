HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The fires that have devastated communities and families on Maui along with the increased number of fires on Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi’s firefighters are getting very little down time from the traumatic experiences that characterize their profession.

While gratitude has been a characteristic of how most everyone has embraced the bravery and diligence of Maui Fire Department, the psychological and social consequences of what they see and experience have an impact that few can understand.

These factors led Chris Frueh (pronounced: Free), a psychology professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo to embark on a bit of research which now provides a great deal of insight into the short- and long-term medical, psychological and social impacts firefighting can have on the lives of those who are firefighters.

Frueh along with researchers Isabella Zingray, a UH Hilo alumna, and Gina Rudine, a graduate student in UH Hilo’s counseling psychology program, indicated that because firefighting involves regular exposure to chronic stress, lethal risks and the potential for a wide range of injuries, including traumatic brain injuries and toxic exposures, the accumulation of these experiences can lead to profound physiological changes.

“What we want to do is provide a framework for people who are midcareer to late career to retired to begin to understand their injuries and to begin to be able to understand how to take care of themselves and how to look for medical care that they may need,” said Frueh.

The research conducted by Frueh and his team has found that there is a profound lack of medical research into firefighters’ health, both mental and physical.

The research reveled in 2021 demonstrates that firefighters continue to be one of the least understood professions that are considered to be high-risk. This was discovered through an index search of medical journal research articles where they found only 499 articles exploring the experiences firefighters as compared to 15,299 that researches veterans’ experiences.

“It’s a 30 to 1 ratio, veterans to firefighters, which is startling,” explained Frueh. “It means we know almost nothing about the types of injuries and health problems that firefighters develop over the course of a career.”

Frueh and his team have developed a framework to deal with what they are calling Firefighter Syndrome. This will provide a way to instigate a systemic approach for first-responders healthcare.

The research team was also able to develop a questionnaire for firefighters that allows them to self-report and evaluate each of the elements they could be experiencing.

According to Frueh, the framework includes examining the following:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and toxic exposures.

Hormonal dysfunction.

Sleep disturbance.

Obstructive sleep apnea/Central sleep apnea disturbances.

Chronic pain, orthopedic problems, headaches.

Substance use.

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Depression.

Anger.

Worry, restlessness, stress reactivity, panic attacks.

Marital and family dysfunction.

Problems with sexual health and intimacy.

Being “on guard” and hypervigilant.

Memory, concentration, cognitive impairments.

Perceptual system impairments.

Disrupted hydration and nutrition.

Home-to-work transition difficulties.

Existential concerns.

“An individual firefighter can look through it and see ‘Oh, my goodness, I check these boxes.’ It can help educate them as to what some of the domains or concerns are. Where they are on some of these issues” added Frueh. “It can also be used as a way to educate spouses or family members and to review with their healthcare providers.”

Frueh and his team have spotlighted the need to care for our communities’ first responders. They are on the front lines of protecting and saving lives and property.