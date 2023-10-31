HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, the Honolulu Fire Department suspended operations that have been dealing with the wildland fire above Mililani Mauka.

As the fire continues to burn, it is located in a remote area that is mountainous and difficult for HPD personnel to access.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD, the fire is approximately 160 acres and is 35% contained.

“The main portion of the fire is moving east on the ridge above Waikakalaua Stream,” reported a spokesperson for HFD. “HFD’s drone will conduct a fire watch starting at 8 p.m. HFD will do another air reconnaissance at 7 a.m. tomorrow.”

The fire was first reported at around 5:51 a.m. on Monday. HFD said that a 911 call came in that led to the wildland fire in the Mililani Mauka area.

The first HFD unit arrived around 6:12 a.m., and they began an immediate assessment of the situation in order to determine their best course of action.

Because the fire was determined to be a wildland fire located in a remote mountainous area, HFD’s Incident Commander released their ground units from responding to the fire.

“The wildland fire is located in a remote area in which air assets from the HFD and the U.S. Army are currently working to contain the fire,” said a statement released by HFD on Monday morning. “The HFD currently has three units on scene actively responding and monitoring the fire. No structures or homes are threatened at this time. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.”

In a follow-up to this statement released after 3 p.m. on Monday, HFD confirmed that “HFD is working with the U.S. Army and from the Department of Land Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Urban Wildlife (DOFAW) to fight this fire that continues to burn on land that belongs to the City and State as a Co-operative, and bordering property belonging to the Department of the Interior.”

The collaboration utilized:

2 HFD helicopters — Air 1 and Air 2 which were able to carry 100 gallons of water each.

2 United States Blackhawk helicopters.

1 DOFAW helicopter which has made multiple water drops.

1 CH-47 Chinook aircraft deployed by the U.S. Army which carried up to 2,000 gallons of water.

HFD’s Incident Commander reported that approximately 40% of the fire was contained by later afternoon on Monday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HFD said that anyone who may be impacted by the smoke from the fire, it is recommended they shelter in place or a place with air conditioning. If anyone is experiencing difficulty breathing call 911 immediately.