HONOLULU (KHON2) — Caregivers experience hardships, sometimes, on a daily basis. Those who were impacted by the Maui fires have additional challenges due to logistics and possibly housing issues.

The Alzheimerʻs Association is offering financial assistance to caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimerʻs or other forms of dementia.

“To help these families, even for a short while, the Association is offering respite financial assistance to help alleviate the financial burden of caregiving, allowing affected families to access the necessary resources and focus on rebuilding their lives,” LJ Duenas, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii said in part in a news release.

The program will cover caregiving services up to $2,500 per family and can be put towards in or outside of a home or temporary residence, adult day care or placement at an assisted living facility.

The organization said they are hoping to assist Maui County with a more permanent solution.

For more information, caregivers can contact the Maui County Office of Aging at (808) 270-7774 or the Alzheimerʻs Association at (808) 591-2771.