HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Sept. 1, the FBI provided an update on the number of individuals who remained unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

After removing some names and adding others, the list saw a slight decrease to 385.

Click here to see the list of names. The FBI said they will be updating the list every Friday.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, when the list was first made public, 388 names were identified. Within 24 hours, the FBI said that numerous members of the community contacted them to report that over 100 of those individuals did not belong on that list.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, email unaccounted@mpd.net with any information you may have on that person.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information that may help locate anyone, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.

If you are searching for an unaccounted individual, visit the Family Assistance Center, which is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you cannot visit the FAC and are looking for an unaccounted individual, call (800) 733-2767 and select option 4.

If you would like to provide a DNA sample call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.