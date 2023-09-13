The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui next to some structures that were saved in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

(HONOLULU) — Maui officials announced restrictions to two business zones in Lahaina have been lifted, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Lahaina Cannery Mall and the business area of Kupuohi and Ulupono Streets are now accessible and the roads are cleared. Lahaina Gateway and Walgreens reopened on Sept. 5.

This comes as Gov. Green announced West Maui will reopen to visitors on Oct. 8, dropping all travel restrictions north of Lahaina, including Ka‘anapali, Napili, Honokowai, and Kapalua but Lahaina itself will remain fully closed until further notice.

“Many have asked when it will be the right time to reopen West Maui to visitors,” said Green. “There is no easy answer to this question, but I can say that if we support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed, they will heal faster and continue to be able to afford to live on Maui.”

Over 800 businesses were in the Lahaina disaster area with about 7,000 employees, according to DBEDT. Some of those businesses moved off Maui, for now.

Meanwhile, residents are waiting to re-enter the area, even if there’s nothing left.

“I know that everyone’s probably thinking it’s just ashes, and there’s nothing left. But it’s just, I guess, closure, just going and being at my home. Seeing if there’s anything left, like a picture,” Lahaina native, Hali’i Viera told KHON2.

MEMA Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira said that the EPA had to finish the removal of hazardous materials in the restricted areas before people could re-enter the zones.