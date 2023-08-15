HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is an urgent need for housing on Maui, state officials estimate about a thousand families are in desperate need of housing, and hotels and private homeowners are all pitching in by opening their doors to those displaced.

Lahaina residents like Dalton Magno are still not able to see what is left of their homes in person. Magno said he saw videos and photos showing his property destroyed by the wildfire.

Magno said, “We have no house, that was kind of sad to see that video and I didn’t go in personally but I am hoping I could one of these days.”

Magno is staying at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, he is one of more than 90 employees whose houses were destroyed.

The hotel’s executive vice president Kelly Sanders said the property is housing the displaced employees and their families. They also opened 200 rooms for Maui residents who lost everything.

“Whether it be our associates directly that were impacted or the families who have lost their homes were in shelters and were transported here,” Sanders said. “We are here for as long as it takes.”

Governor Josh Green urged residents with extra room in their homes to welcome their neighbors who have been displaced.

Enchanted Lakes resident Faune Medeiros responded to that call, she said, “I have more room than I need so I can share that with others.”

Medeiros is participating in the state’s, “Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program”. The program helps connect homeowners with people on Maui looking for a place to live by compiling a list of vacant homes, apartments and rooms.

Medeiros said, “I really believe in helping others and I also always think to myself this could’ve been me and I would certainly hope somebody would reach out to me and help me in my time of need, so I just have a real burden for the people and hoping to be able to help and reach out to others.”

The program leaves it up to the owners and tenants to set their terms and agreements, but the State urges tenants to keep rent low or at no cost.

Governor Green said the state secured about 500 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 Airbnb units for those searching for temporary housing.