HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many displaced families staying at West Maui hotels has been a chance to adjust following the devastating Lahaina fire. But with visitors returning to the west side starting Oct. 8, questions remain.

“In a couple of weeks, what does life look like? Red Cross can only do so much, insurance policies can only do so much,” said Kaleo Cabreros, Lahaina resident.

“They haven’t shared with us well, what the next steps would look like, the next place,” Cabreros added.

“A lot of people are very concerned about when their time at the hotels run out what they’re gonna do,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui County Councilmember.

Now, the state is working to quickly move residents into long-term housing.

“We expect to need about 1,500 units. We already started with about 700 from our first iteration of the program. This needs to happen around Sept. 29. We have a little bit of leeway but really we need to be doing that in the next two weeks to get people stable.” Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green

The state is asking anyone with a short-term rental or Airbnb to consider entering the rental pool.

“When we finally do find a place, it probably will be something that’s definitely more than what we paid for before,” Nadia Cabreros, Lahaina resident.

“We’ll be providing right off the bat $10 million,” said Green. “That looks like something like $30,000 for 3,000 families each.”

This comes as the deadline for registering for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance is coming up on Oct. 10. The deadline to sign up for temporary emergency shelter with the Red Cross is on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

“We have something like 7,200 people staying in 29 different hotel sites, they’re all going to be fine. As long as they’re signed up,” said Diana Peters-Nguyen, American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region CEO. “So if they are, if they’re signed up, they’re fine. It just means that that Friday, the end of Friday, will be the last that people who are not signed up.”