HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 15-year-old boy who texted his brother to tell him he saw flames is now undergoing DNA testing.

KHON2 spoke with the boys brother, Josue Vargas, on Aug. 18 who said they found the boy clutching the family dog.

They took the brother’s remains to the police station.

“I should have said I love you. I should have hugged him,” Josue told KHON2. “I should have stayed that day. I shouldn’t have gone to work. I could have been one of the victims or I could have saved my little brother.”

The family now waits for positive identification.