HONOLULU (KHON2) — The northernmost area of the burn zone will be the first area to re-open to residents on Monday. Nearly one dozen homes burned on Kaniau Road on Aug. 8.

“Re-entry is our working with the residents and property owners and getting them into their properties so they can have closure,” said Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency interim administrator.

“Maybe collecting information, photographs for insurance purposes,” Oliveira continued. “But most important is getting that closure for many of them that were left in the midst of the fire, this is going to be the first opportunity to go back and really see what’s left.”

Starting tomorrow, Kaniau residents will be able to register for a pass at the Lahaina Civic Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The pass will be required for re-entry on Monday at the checkpoint. The county said two passes will be issued per owner or renter and residents will have all weekend to register and pick up passes from the civic center.

Residents will need to provide proof of residency with either of the following:

Property deed or title

Utility bill

Property tax record

Lease agreement

Driver’s license

Vehicle registration

Voter registration card

Financial statement with your address on it

“We highly discourage bringing people with any health ailments in, especially our seniors, our kupuna, as well as young children, just because there are hazards there,” said Oliveira.

According to Maui County, many dangers may remain in the burn zone area so Lahaina residents are urged to wear proper personal protective equipment. KHON2 News spoke with experts on safety concerns ahead, click here for the full story.

The Maui bus will provide transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance will be provided too.

For more details on re-entry to impacted areas, click here.