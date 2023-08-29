HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we continue to recover from the Lahaina disaster, we learn of many losing everything including their surfboards.

Fortunately, a group of surfers and shapers have started a project to replace those surfboards lost in the fires.

It’s called the Surfboard Replacement Project.

It started on Maui but is now collaborating with Oahu residents to get board-less victims back surfing.

There is a donation drive Sunday to Wednesday. Drop off locations are North Shore Surf Shop at 66-150 Kamehameha Hwy. in Haleiwa, HIC in Ala Moana Center and Surfboard Factory in Kapolei.

Maui surfboard shaper and one of the project organizers, Jud Lau, joined Take2. More information about the project can be found on Jud Lau’s Instagram.