HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County announced the death toll of the Aug. 8 wildfires has risen to 99 after additional human remains were recovered.

The Maui Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday, Oct. 12, and was verified by an autopsy and forensic examination.

The number of confirmed fatalities rose from 98.

This comes as Maui police continue to search for others you have been missing since the fires. In the latest list of unaccounted for there have been 7 missing persons cases. An update to the list is expected to be released on Friday.

