HONOLULU (KHON2) — An important deadline for Maui wildfire survivors is closing in. The American Red Cross is reminding people on Maui to register for its financial assistance program by Monday.

The Red Cross said the program allows those impacted by the Maui fires to get a hold of what their family needs most to start recovering.

There will be no late registration options after the Monday, Sept. 18 deadline.

To register, you can visit the Family Assistance Center on the island or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative.

For those looking to register in person on Monday, a representative from the Red Cross will be there to help at these sites:

4405 HI-30 # 270, Lahaina, HI 96761 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului, HI 96732 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



To be eligible for the program, households must meet the following three requirements:

Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Maui County and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so extensive that repairs are not feasible.

You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence.

You must apply between Aug. 28 through Sept. 18

The Red Cross said that their financial assistance is not a loan and funds will not need to be paid back. All Red Cross services are available to individuals regardless of what their nationality is.

More assistance is also available for those impacted through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To apply for the federal Disaster Assistance click here or call 800-621-3362.