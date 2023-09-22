HONOLULU (KHON2) — With just over a week left to fund the federal government, more disaster relief money is needed, according to Sen. Brian Schatz.

On the Senate floor today, he called on lawmakers in Congress to pass additional funding for Maui and other impacted communities as part of an appropriations bill.

He said agencies including Federal Emergency Management Agency are depleting their funds.

“They’re servicing the problem on Maui as they should be but anybody who’s had a disaster in the last couple of years louisiana texas New Jersey new york california south carolina north carolina florida all of them have their disaster recovery money frozen,” said Sen. Brian Schatz.

Sen. Brian Schatz on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

“Let’s fight about everything except whether or not our fellow americans get the help that they need from the federal government,” Schatz continued.

Congress has until Saturday, Sept. 30 to agree to a spending plan. Schatz said the house of representatives adjourned for the week without having passed a single appropriations bill.