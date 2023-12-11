Economic growth across the state will be low heading into 2024, according to a report by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

As measured by its gross domestic product (GDP), DBEDT projects its growth was upwards of 1.9% in 2023, while its growth rate for 2024 was lowered from 1.5% to 1.3%.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released data indicating that Hawaii’s economic growth in the first half of 2023 was 2.4%, higher than the national average of 2%.

The Maui Wildfires, which began in August, took a toll on the state’s economy, according to the DBEDT report.

Air arrivals by visitors between August to October 2023 decreased by 51.4% compared to that same period of time in 2022. However, during the August to October period in 2023 that saw a steep decrease of Maui visitors, Oahu saw an increase in visitors by 12.7%, while Kauai saw a 6.5% uptick. Additionally, the Big Island had an increase of 1.9%.

From August to October, unemployment in Maui increased by 87.1%. In September, Maui’s unemployment rate was 8.3%, the highest it had been since June 2021. In October, the Valley Isle’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.1%.

Another major event that negatively affected Hawaii’s economy was the COVID-19 pandemic, but by 2022, DBEDT says the state recovered to 95.8% of the 2019 level. In the first half of 2023, that figure grew to 97.7%. Hawaii’s economic recovery to 2019 levels is currently projected to arrive in 2025.