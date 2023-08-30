HONOLULU (KHON2) — Darryl Oliveira has led Hawaii County through it all — from fires to hurricanes, and of course volcanic eruptions. But like everybody else, nothing could have prepared him for what happened here on Maui.

“Watching it play out on the media — it was just unbelievable to see how it was evolving how quickly it was evolving, and obviously the magnitude,” said Maui Emergency Management Agency Interim Administrator Oliveira.

“When you look at the amount of devastation out there, the evidence of what people were trying to do with cars parked on the side trying to get out it’s unimaginable something you would see on mainland news,” continued Oliveira. “Nothing you would think would ever happen here.”

Oliveira said it was Mayor Richard Bissen who called him asking for help. And that his immediate reaction was, how could I say no?

“We all want to help. Everybody out there wants to help as I told the mayor I’m happy and honored and privileged to be able to help and share what I’ve learned, what I’ve learned from others as I was mentored and what I’ve experienced. To just help the team to see all the resources come together to help the community.” Darryl Oliveira, MEMA interim administrator

And when it comes to this community he said his first priority is gaining their trust.

“One thing I shared with the mayor that I thought it was important to understand about how I conduct myself or do my job,” said Oliveira. “I told him the big thing is wanting to be face-to-face with the community out in the community.

“Although there is a need to have a presence in the emergency operations center regularly and consistently. There’s an equal, if not more important need to be out in the community,” continued Oliveira.

“But I think most importantly, to get their feedback, what do they need? What are we not addressing? How can we work better with the community?” Darryl Oliveira, MEMA interim administrator

Understanding he’s also walking into a situation, ripe with frustration, finger-pointing and even anger, KHON2 asked what lessons has he learned from the last three weeks — and also the last three decades — that he will apply moving forward.

