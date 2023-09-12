HONOLULU (KHON2) — Water service in a large portion of Upper Kula has been determined safe to use, according to the Department of Water Supply.

Five areas in Upper Kula have been broken into zones which can be viewed in an interactive map created by the county. The areas under an Unsafe Water Advisory are highlighted in purple.

A map depicts which zones are under an Unsafe Water Advisory and which areas are safe to use water in Upper Kula, Hawaii on Maui on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

After a series of water sampling and testing, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 the DWS removed Zone 1 from the affected area. If you have a property in the zone that’s green the UWA no longer applies.

As for the other areas in Zone 2 through Zone 5, the advisory remains in effect as issued on Friday, Aug. 11. Residents are told to not utilize the water there whatsoever.

DWS said that failure to follow the advisory could result in illness due to possible contaminants from the aftermath of the Upper Kula wildfire.