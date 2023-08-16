HONOLULU (KHON2) — The use of emergency sirens during wildfires is mentioned on county and state emergency websites. But Maui County officials are defending their decision on not using them when disaster struck.

Residents have said that it might have helped them get out faster if they heard the emergency sirens. Experts and community leaders have also told us that sirens are additional tools that could have helped.

KHON2 News did some digging and learned that on both the county and state websites, it says, “The all-hazard siren system can be used for a variety of both natural and human-caused events; including tsunamis, hurricanes, … wildfires.”

When pressed as to why sirens weren’t used, the county said it’s best to use alerts that are sent to cell phones, TV’s and radios.

“Counties in the state of Hawaii will tell you that sirens have not been used for brushfires. It is our practice to use the most effective means of conveying an emergency message to the public during a wildland fire,” said Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Andaya was questioned if he regrets his decision, which Maui Mayor Richard Bissen did not seem to appreciate.

“Do you regret not sounding the sirens?” asked a reporter.

“I do not, and the reason why,” said Andaya.

“So many people said they could’ve been saved,” said the reporter.

“Do you want him to give you the answer?” said Bissen.

“I do, but I want to get it out there,” said the reporter.

“Then let him finish the answer, you’re talking and you’re not letting him talk,” said Bissen.

Andaya added that the county and state websites also say that when the sirens are activated, people are supposed to evacuate to higher ground because people are used to hearing them for tsunamis.

“Had we sounded the siren that night we’re afraid that people would’ve gone mauka. And if that was the case, they would’ve gone into the fire,” said Andaya.

The governor said the use of sirens will be considered in the comprehensive review and it’s clear that many changes will be made.