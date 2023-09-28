HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Lahaina residents continue returning to their homes, Hawaiian Electric President & CEO Shelee Kimura, Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leodoloff R. Asuncion, Jr., and Hawai‘i State Energy Office’s Chief Energy Officer Mark B. Glick are testifying before the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

The hearing opened with remarks from committee chair Morgan Griffith, (R-Va.) with the Rep. stating that the committee hoped to find clarity on how the events unfolded to prevent future devastation from such events.

To date, there are 97 people who died in the fire.

Victims were not invited to give oral testimony, and according to Bickerton Law Group, eight of them traveled to the hearing in Washington after submitting written testimony.

Hawaiian Electric President & CEO Shelee Kimura, Hawai‘i State Energy Office’s Chief Energy Officer Mark B. Glick and Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leodoloff R. Asuncion, Jr. are seen on Sept. 28, 2023 at the Congressional hearing on the utilityʻs role in the Maui fires. Victims of the Maui fires traveled to the Congressional hearing, “Investigating The Role Of Electric Infrastructure In The Catastrophic Maui Fire” and are seen in the gallery on Sept. 28, 2023.

After being sworn in, Kimura began by talking about kuleana and the sense of responsibility that HECO has to honor the people of Lahaina and helping to rebuild; the high cost of electricity in Hawaii; and finally a summary of the known events of Aug. 8.

Kimura said that it could take 12 to 18 months to know the exact cause of the afternoon fire.

Glick gave similar remarks, mentioning vegetation management, including invasive grasses and the need to harden the utility infrastructure.

On Aug. 7, the NWS issued a high flag warning and Kimura confirmed that they were aware of the warning.

A fire broke out before 7 the morning of Aug. 8, which HECO took responsibility for, after a resident released video showing a power line falling and sparking a fire. Kimura said the fire started near a sidewalk, traveled to brush and burned about three acres before Maui firefighters extinguished the fire.

Kimura said that they de-energized the lines in West Maui and they remained de-energized according to their system data, smart meters and employee testimony.

When asked whether HECO has the power to proactively de-energize the lines, Asuncion said, “Yes, they do.”

Kimura could not recall when she was notified the power lines were down in Lahaina but said that they were aware that lines were down. Asuncion said he was made aware on the afternoon of Aug. 8.

HECO is conducting their own internal investigation as well as cooperating with the Attorney Generalʻs investigation.

Going forward, Kimura said they plan to use the, as yet pending federal funds, for their transmission resilience program.