HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shipment of 90 modular “pop-up” homes arrived on Maui on Thursday. The homes were shipped from Europe to be mid-term housing for about 300 people displaced by the Maui wildfire.

According to the Maui non-profit Family Life Center, the homes are pre-wired, insulated and take less than five minutes to assemble. The homes will be set up at a site known as ‘Ohana Hope Village.

The plan to create this tiny village was initiated immediately after the Aug. 8 wildfire leveled the historic town of Lahaina.

“We were planning for the next phase after the hotels, understanding that it’s going to take a couple of years to clean up the disaster in Lahaina and we wanted to provide somewhere for people to live that felt a little bit like home,” said Family Life Center CEO Dr. Ashley Kelly. The homes will be prioritized for families and about 25% of the homes have been set aside for kupuna.

Kelly said it was a community effort that made the project possible.

“It became evident that this was not just a housing project this was actually healing for our island as we started to see the different community members come on ground and roll up their sleeves to rebuild something,” said Kelly.

The local architect who designed the village was Continest LLC. The non-profit Operation Blessing provided the free trucking of the units from the port of New Jersey to the port of Long Beach, California.