HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency is tasked with clearing hazardous debris from ground zero in Lahaina and after over a week they still have more than a thousand properties that need to be processed. They said it’s going to be a long road ahead.

It’s a painstaking process the collection and removal of dangerous household items like batteries, propane tanks, pesticides, and other potentially toxic materials but it’s an essential part of the process and the first phase of the debris removal plan.

“There’s a lot of concern about exposures to residents as they come back into the parcels and that is being addressed entirely by the county,” said Tom Dunkelman, EPA.

“Any idea how long it may take you to do this,” KHON2 News asked.

“That’s a tough question. We’ve been in the field for just over a week. As I mentioned, we’ve completed about 350 properties,” said Dunkelman.

And more than 2,000 properties need to be swept.

The EPA has nine specially trained and certified crews in the field. Many of them local residents.

Once the waste is collected, Dunkelman said they’ll bring it here.

It comes in from the field and it gets repacked into 55-gallon drums that don’t look like very much and then they will be packed into shipping containers.

One thing they’re especially mindful of are power walls used to charge electric cars.

“That way stream has to be handled very carefully because batteries are prone to fire an explosion so we’re treating them very carefully,” said Dunkelman. “And we’re really having to come up with new ways to treat this way stream because people haven’t dealt with that.”

KHON2 News met with West Maui County Council member Tamara Paltin who has additional concerns.

“The removal of hazardous material is definitely a good thing but I think the ash is also toxic,” said Paltin.

The EPA is considering the use of a product called soil tack to keep the dust from being picked up and blown in the wind but Paltin said there are questions about the safety of that as well.