HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the deadly fires and concerns over Maui County’s response, neighboring counties are taking precautions. The Honolulu City Council is taking a look into the City’s emergency preparedness on Oahu.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management is giving an update on its tools to warn the public during a crisis. Oahu DEM utilizes HNL Info alerts, cell phone notifications, the EAS System and has the capability to sound warning sirens remotely if the Emergency Operations Center is not activated. Oahu DEM said it can also turn to the state for help.

“If the incident exceeds the ability for the first responders to do that in the field and there’s a greater need to have or bring in the bigger tools like the sirens and cell phone alerts then we will coordinate with the first responders and the EOC,” said Hiro Toiya, Honolulu Department of Emergency Management Director.

Following the devastating Maui wildfires, the Honolulu Fire Department said it’s been inundated with concerned calls from the community. HFD is reassuring the public, it’s increasing its capabilities and waiting for another twin engine aircraft to fight fires from above.

“Currently our single engine helicopter aircraft can use the fire bucket to drop water in remote areas and has a capacity of about 100 gallons,” said Chief Sheldon Hao of the Honolulu Fire Department. “With the twin engine helicopter it’ll triple that capability.”

The Board of Water Supply is also improving its contingency plans. BWS said it relies heavily on electricity to pump water to certain areas and has backup generators on the way.

“These are 500kw or 1 megawatt generators and right now we have about 13 of them and two more are in purchase,” said Ernie Lau, Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer.

BWS hopes to have 15 of these generators in a year.