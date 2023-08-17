HONOLULU (KHON2) — A California firefighter, who lives in Lahaina and survived the wildfire, said he hopes the horrific incident results in a proactive change.

Captain Dan Nelson, is a paramedic for the Ed Dorado Hills Fire Department. He said having to protect his own home changed his perspective as a first responder and how he thinks cross-training between states could be beneficial.

“The streets all around me are completely gone,” Nelson said surveying the view from his lanai of Lahaina town below. Most of it was a wasteland of burnt rubble and ash. But his home, along with a few of his neighbor’s houses, was somehow, miraculously, spared.

“For me, I think it came down to luck,” Nelson explained, “Because I had all my skills ready to go. But I had no water to do what I wanted to do.”

Nelson travels between California and his Maui home four times a month for work. He’s battled blazes for over two decades, including multiple wildfires fueled by the infamous Santa Ana winds.

According to Nelson, the sustained winds in the Lahaina wildfire were much stronger, but he said there were similarities.

“At nighttime, they really kick up and they blow and there’s nothing that you can really do to stop them,” said Nelson.

Nelson said in California they have a reverse 911 call system that alerts residents when there’s a fire giving them ample time to evacuate.

“For me here, I didn’t get any emergency alert on my cell phone about it,” he said.

He found out about the fire when he smelled it and looked out his back window and saw black smoke.

Shortly after, he packed his car and had his wife evacuate. But he chose to stay.

“I wanted to be there so that if any of those embers that were coming in started something under my house or around it I can hopefully put that out before it got to the house,” he explained.

But things got worse. His neighbors’ homes caught fire and he knew he had to go.

“I thought everything was gone, and I didn’t have a chance. And I left and said goodbye to my house.” Captain Dan Nelson, Ed Dorado Hills Fire Department paramedic

Nelson said he hid in an open dirt area of a construction site behind his house.

But 10 minutes later, he came back and three more homes were on fire. His home was still standing.

He is aware of how lucky he is. Had the wind shifted, things could have turned out differently.

He said the experience changed his perspective as a firefighter. Now he understands why people don’t want to evacuate because he didn’t want to either.

“That was such a hard struggle, to know that everything that you’ve worked for is there,” said Nelson. “And the fear of: What do I do now if this is gone?”

Nelson said he is hoping change will come from this, to prevent it from happening again.

“I would recommend California, I just know that system, that’s where I’ve been, is very good at mobilizing equipment and personnel, and very good at strategy and tactics when it comes to these types of fires,” he explained.

“And we should all learn from each other,” Nelson continued. “I mean, I’m sure there’s things that we in California can learn too because it is a unique environment over here, even though some of the fire behavior was the same.”