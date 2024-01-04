HONOLULU (KHON2) — In public remarks made after a meeting with the Maui County Council’s Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning Committee, Maui County mayor Richard Bissen said Olowalu will not be utilized as the final disposal site for the aftermath of devastating wildfires over the summer.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“You have my promise that the Olowalu site will not be used as a permanent site and that the debris will be removed from this temporary site once the permanent site is identified and built,” Bissen said.

Bissen also acknowledged and thanked those who participated in Tuesday’s meeting pertaining to Bill 120, “which, if approved, will provide a right-of-entry permit for Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors to proceed with their temporary site,” according to Maui County.

“After much deliberation and careful consideration from our experts, our engineers and our community and weighing the pros and cons of utilizing the Olowalu site, I have decided that all will not be considered as a permanent debris containment site,” Bissen said.

Citing the statistics in which over 7,000 have lived in Maui hotels for nearly six months following the fires, Bissen said he hopes more support Olowalu as a temporary site to give survivors a better chance of returning to their regular lives.

Bissen estimates 400,000 cubic yards of debris, which is the equivalent of about five football fields filled 50 feet or five stories high, must be transported away from Lahaina. An estimated 133 semi-trucks per day over the course of 300 days would be required to move the debris.

Per Maui County, the council will vote on a second and final reading on Jan. 12.