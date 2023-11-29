HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tens of thousands of owners of vacation rentals, second-homes and timeshares on Maui could see their property taxes soar if they don’t jump in quick to help Lahaina fire survivors.

There are about 30-thousand such units on the Valley Isle. The mayor has submitted a bill to exempt owners from taxes for a year-and-a-half if they rent long-term to around 3,000 households still needing a place to live after the fire.

He intends to propose to the county council a tax increase for those who don’t take in a wildfire survivor.

“This incentivizes people to be the first to register and get in. And that’s the whole idea if you get in now, and not wait and drag it on,” said Mayor Richard Bissen.

“You can still do what you were doing before this happened, you’re just gonna have to pay a bigger piece to help offset the economic loss of revenue that we are losing by those that are participating,” Bissen added.

A vacation rental assessed at one million dollars could save nearly $18,000 in property taxes for the duration of the program, which is intended to run from January 2024 through June 2025. The exemption measure will be heard at the Tuesday, Dec. 5 county council meeting.

A separate tax hike measure has not yet been introduced.