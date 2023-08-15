HONOLULU (KHON) – The devastation on Maui has shed light on criminals taking advantage of the vulnerable, prompting Hawai’i’s chief federal law enforcement officer to speak out.

Hawaii U.S. Attorney Clare Connors is warning of charity schemes that may arise after Maui’s deadly wildfires.

While she cannot comment on whether the U.S. Department of Justice is currently investigating charity schemes on the Valley Isle, she offered a stern message to “bad actors” looking to prey on fire survivors.

“If you are going to be engaging in criminal conduct, we are going to be out there investigating and potentially prosecuting you,” said Connors.

“So don’t think that this is an opportunity for you to take advantage of our community any further. Our community is suffering a great deal right now. We have a lot on our plate, and we will do our job when it comes to ensuring that bad actors are investigated and prosecuted.”

The Justice Department has frequently seen the following during emergencies:

Use fake charities to solicit donations by either falsely using the names of well-known charities or reasonably presenting as charities that can assist in a disaster

Impersonate government officials promising disaster assistance if victims provide money or personal information to the impersonator, including information like dates of birth, social security numbers and bank account information

Impersonate insurance provider representatives requesting money and personal information

Solicit victims to invest in non-existent businesses and ventures offering recovery services such as cleanup, rebuild options, and products to make homes more resistant to future disasters such as wildfires

To avoid becoming a victim to charity scams, the Department of Justice offers the following suggestions:

Only make donations to known charities. Research the charity by visiting recognized charity information/rating websites such as the www.Give.org, www.CharityNavigator.org, and www.CharityWatch.org

Do not make a donation in response to an e-mail, instant message, phone call, text, etc. Contact the charity directly through its website or public telephone number

Do not respond to any unsolicited (spam) incoming e-mails, including clicking links contained within those messages, because they may contain computer viruses

Never assume that charity solicitations posted on the internet and social media are legitimate

Avoid cash donations to charities – use a credit card or pay with a check and never transmit donations to a named individual

Avoid being victimized by impersonators of government officials, insurance companies, investment companies, and other such actors by terminating phone call solicitations or other efforts to engage (e.g., email, texts). Instead, directly call the government agency, insurance company, and/or investment company using a well-advertised/posted phone number and/or e-mail address

Individuals who have been targeted by fraudsters or been the victim of disaster-related fraud are encouraged to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.