HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first findings into water quality from the fire-damaged Lahaina and Upper Kula water systems were released Thursday.

Maui County said that it tested the water supply for contaminants and chemicals.

Out of 27 samples, 25 showed no contamination.

But a Lahaina sample from Kaniau Road showed benzene, a wildfire by-product.

Maui County said it isolated this portion of the water system and they are testing the Upper Kula treatment plant.

Unsafe water advisories remain in place for Lahaina and Upper Kula.