HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the tragedy on Maui continues, it’s beautiful to see all the different people, from around the world coming together for the support of our friends and family all impacted by Maui’s fires.

One of the things taking place this weekend that you can help that will only go back to our friends and family on Maui is a benefit concert on two islands.

This concert is called “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui.”

The first half of the day will be at Parker Ranch Center on Hawaii Island.

The second half of the day will be right here at Bishop Museum on Oʻahu.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with one of the performers, Kimie Miner

Tell us a little bit about this as many different, it’s not all, the media outlets are coming together to put this on.

“Yes, it’s incredible to see our community and our organizations come together,” says Miner.

“Kāhuli Leo Leʻa and Bishop Museum and so many other organizations have joined forces to put together this massive benefit concert on two islands. We have here at Bishop Museum: Paula Fuga, Hawaiʻi Symphony, Raiatea Helm, my best friend and I will be performing together, Anuhea. I am so looking forward to sharing the stage with all these amazing cultural practitioners and really, we are here to raise the vibration to send our healing, love to all those affected by Maui and also to everyone else who, like me, is feeling very overwhelmed.”

It’s beautiful to see the different organizations that are a part of this.

Who are some of those organizations?

I know 100% of proceeds, $20 a ticket, will be all going to this.

“I think the beautiful thing is seeing every single thing that you are going to see is 100% donated by artists and stage and everything and we are going to be giving directing to Maui United Way, CNHA who has raised more than $2.7 million that will be matched, that is huge. Hawaiʻi People’s Fund and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation,” says Miner.

As an artist yourself and someone who knows music, in Hawaiian culture and thinking, what is the importance of the value of music, say music of Maui, music of Lāhainā and allowing that to perpetuate our stories as it has been up to this point?

“You know, for me, it’s really about pule (prayer) and oli (chant),” says Miner.

“Our traditions, our history was passed down through our oli and mele (music) and so there are so many amazing mele about Lāhainā, about Maui specifically, that we can sing now and oli. You know, thinking of Lāhaināluna or Puamana by Irmgard Aluli. We think of this beautiful place whenever we hear these songs, and we hope that that is true for you when you come to our concert.”

Again, once more, this concert is a benefit concert for Maui known as “Maui Ola.”

So, this is what is going to take place.

On Sunday, this upcoming Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the concert will be taking place at Parker Ranch Center on Hawaiʻi Island.

From 5 p.m., the doors will open here on Oʻahu at Bishop Museum.

Now, as we mentioned, this is all the different media outlets coming together along with being live-streamed.

So, the live stream starts at 6 p.m.

You can either watch it here at KHON2 News or you can go to mele.com and that you can watch it around the world.

For all the information and to purchase your tickets, again all going to Maui, click here.