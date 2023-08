HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney General Anne Lopez announced on Friday that a comprehensive review will be done over the critical decision-making before, during and after the wildfires in Hawaii.

“As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding,” said Lopez.

The assessment will overlook not only the decisions made but also the standing policies leading up to the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands.