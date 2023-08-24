HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team said they have counted about 49 sunken vessels in the Lahaina Harbor as they work to mitigate maritime environmental impacts from the burn zone.

Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team Lt. Trent Brown said crews are working to remove the fuel from the vessels to prevent it from leaking into the ocean. They have set a boom on the mouth of the Lahaina Harbor to help soak up fuel that may rise to the surface.

Brown said it is still unclear the type and amount of toxic materials left behind from the fires.

He said, “It’s still unknown, we don’t know what was in those houses and it’s difficult to tell. So we’re preparing for the worst, but we do know that obviously there is oil and fuel involved with cars and homes, so there’s likely to be some residue on the street level.”

Inlet protection devices have also been placed on storm drains to filter sediment and pollutants from runoff entering the ocean.

The U.H. Manoa Kewalo Marine Laboratory’s Dr. Bob Richmond said the sooner fuel leaks and runoff from the disaster zone are mitigated the less harm the contaminants will do to marine life and the environment.

Richmond said, “The good news about coral reefs is that they are resilient as living systems they can bounce back. The shorter the duration of the stress the less that goes on there the better the chances of recovery from going on.”

He said a way to verify if the mitigation efforts are working is to test the health conditions of the coral off Maui’s shore in the lab. He said they could diagnose the health condition of the coral and find ways to treat it.

For now, the U.S. Coast Guard said their work is just getting started and the environmental mitigation efforts are likely to last for a long time.