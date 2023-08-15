While local and federal search, recovery and assistance efforts continue on Maui, KHON2 is partnering with the Hawaii Red Cross to support and assist displaced families and those impacted by the wildfires.



President Barack Obama has joined the effort, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much. The thing about is, though, thoughts and prayers in a moment like this are not enough. We have to step up. We have to help those families, and we have to help Lahaina rebuild.



The good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need. I’m asking you to do everything you can to generously support the Malama Maui effort,” Obama said.



Celebrities with Hawaii ties are also supporting the effort, including Philadelphia Eagle’s quarter back Marcus Mariota, singer Nicole Scherzinger, TV personality Pat Sajak, former professional baseball player Kurt Suzuki, University of Hawaii Warriors head football coach Timmy Chang, and American Idol finalist Jasmine Trias.



From Seattle, Washington, this year’s American Idol Iam Tongi sent this message asking for your kokua:



“Hey guys, it’s Iam Tongi here. Just wanted to ask you guys a favor to help the Hawaii Red Cross to support all the families in Maui affected by the wildfires. And to all the families on Maui, I just wanted to say I love you guys and I’m so sorry for what you guys are going through right now. Please join us to help Malama Maui. I just wanted to share with you guys that every penny that you donate will go straight to the families in need. Aloha.”



To donate, visit the Malama Maui website.

