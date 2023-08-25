HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui continues to be in a state of emergency while the grind to continue drawing in visitors underscores the vulnerability of tourism as a driving economic force.

In the midst of grieving, Maui residents also need tourists to come back to their shores.

But as the devastation becomes clearer over the next few months, how does one go to Maui for a good time and also be a respectful and good visitor?

For the answer to this, KHON2.com was able to sit down with Tyler Gomes. He is the Chief Administrator of Kilohana for the Council for Native Hawaiian Development, and he just returned from Maui to give us some insight into how to be a good visitor.

“It’s just, it’s a lot of emotions to unpack for everyone,” explained Gomes. “And it’s evident it’s sort of rippling throughout the entire community not just those immediately and directly impacted. So, it’s gonna be a huge undertaking to uplift the entire ecosystem.”

Governor Josh Green, M.D. had this to say when he was visiting Maui with President Joe Biden.

“No one can travel to West Maui right now. We will share when that is possible again. Only returning residents and authorized emergency relief workers should come here now. But all of the other areas of Maui… and the rest of Hawai’i are safe,” Gov. Green said. “When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now.”

So, as everyone looks to determine how to balance recovery with tourism, Gomes was able to give us some insights into what is being seen on Maui and how visitors can actually help.

Residents who are grieving are asking for time.

“The very first thing that they’ve all consistently asked for is just time,” said Gomes. “They’re looking for time to heal, time to grieve, time to recover.”

He went on to explain that there are multiple agencies that are involved in recovery and that recovery efforts for the impacted area, particularly the Lāhaina area, will take a bit of time to get back to a new version of normal.

While one side of Maui is closed, there is still a lot of Maui that can accommodate guests.

“On the other end, I think what’s important to emphasize is that the rest of Maui is still open,” said Gomes. “And, in fact, the rest of Maui is dependent on visitors supporting, in particular our locally owned businesses.”

Gomes said that Wailea, Kahului, Wailuku Paia, Kula, Hana and all the places in between in central and east Maui are still open and are in need of support from tourism.

The message he believes is most important in the midst of the recovery is to support local businesses.

“The immediate impacts on the economy are on those who are our local families,” said Gomes. “Those are people who are in the middle of our housing crisis, right, trying to afford the places they live in and trying to raise children and trying to save for retirement, many of whom are now impacted by the fact that the amount of business has dropped drastically. And, so, on the other end, where things do need to recover, the best advice we can give is support local.”

Supporting local businesses is the quickest and best way to get Maui back on its feet again. While many think of airfare and hotel stays as being the primary beneficiary of tourism dollars, Gomes points out that it’s a much larger economic ecosystem than that.

“It’s our local restaurants,” declared Gomes. “It’s important to note that there are a number of businesses that all support the visitor industry, right, cleaning services and staffing services and HR services, all of these people play a role in supporting what makes up the primary elements of the visitor industry.”

Without visitors, the economic system that is set up to depend on tourism fails the residents, especially in times of crisis. With fewer tourists coming, fewer job opportunities will exist.

“We’ve heard stories of some businesses thinking about whether or not they can sustain much longer under these circumstances,” revealed Gomes. “So, it’s, it’s more than what I think folks think about when they think, ‘oh, the visitor industry is impacted’, right? It bleeds into the very heart of our communities and our people, all of whom who play a role in supporting it.”

But the need for respect, patience and, of course, aloha cannot be overstated. And being a good guest begins with one simple concept.

“I think it starts with aloha. Right? We talk about it a lot because it’s one of our greatest assets and gifts to the world,” explained Gomes. “Aloha is a reciprocal relationship. Right? It’s about the reciprocity of emotion and respect and caring and kindness and love and all of those things. And, so, I think guests can be good guests simply by coming in supporting us, because we need you in the places where we are still open.”

Another thing that needs to be understood is that at this time Maui is not the same Maui it was before the fires. Patience is imperative at this time as residents figure out how to recover.

“Not everything may be open like in the times that you’re used to or the movie that you recall from your, you know, prized family vacations,” said Gomes. “It may not be the same for a little while. And, so, what we’re simply asking guest to do is to show Aloha, however they can, and know that it will be appreciated.”

The three things that will make you a good guest while you are visiting Maui are embracing aloha, exercising patience and supporting local businesses.

There are also opportunities to volunteer on Maui so that your visit focuses on restoring Maui and its residents. There are opportunities listed on GoHawaii. You can also check with organizations like The American Red Cross to find out what opportunities there are.

Gomes said to do your research before coming to find out what agencies and organizations most need volunteer help so that you do not overtax the system.

This is your time to show the positive side of tourism and how it can work with local communities to rebuild, remember and move forward.